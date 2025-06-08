State calls fresh e-auction for 5.97 acres New Town land

Kolkata: The state government has called for a fresh e-auction to allot 5.97 acres of land on freehold basis in New Town’s Action Area III for the purposes of setting up an educational institution.

Sources in West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (WBHIDCO) said that the starting bid price has been re-evaluated which now stands at Rs 236.42 crore. Offers are being invited from corporate bodies for an allotment of 5.97 acres (24160 Sq. mtr) of land in plot no IIIF/ 12 and plot no.IIIF/15 in Action Area III of New Town. A pre-bid meeting is planned for June 12 at HIDCO Bhaban to address queries. It was further learnt that strict conditions have been set to ensure the land doesn’t remain undeveloped. Conditions include that construction must commence within one year of possession and be completed within five years. Non-compliance may result in penalties or land repossession by WBHIDCO. An official said the land’s designated use supports New Town’s evolution into a hub for education, health, finance and technology, highlighted by initiatives like the Bengal Silicon Valley Tech Project.

New Town, spanning 3,075 hectares, is a smart, planned city 10 km from Kolkata’s Central Business District, near the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport. It boasts advanced infrastructure, including Wi-Fi-enabled roads, LED lighting and attractions like Eco Park and Biswa Bangla Convention Centre. Designed for a population of 1 million, it has drawn investments from giants like TCS and WIPRO. Around 12,000 dwelling units have already been constructed and a further 16,000 dwelling units are under construction. It is expected that New Town shall have around two lakh dwelling units catering to the housing needs of the planned population in due course, the official said.

