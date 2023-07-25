State Cabinet nod to recruit over 2K constables in Kolkata Police

Kolkata: The state Cabinet on Monday approved the recruitment of 2,500 constables in Kolkata Police. The recruitment process is expected to start soon with the Cabinet’s nod.



“The state Cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has approved the recruitment of 2,500 constables in Kolkata Police. It will be done through the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board by following the requisite rules,“ state Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee said at Nabanna.

According to sources, the Cabinet on Monday also gave the approval for recruiting 440 lower division clerks under the Personnel and Administrative Reforms department. 5468 community health officers on a contractual basis will be recruited under the National Health Mission.

The Cabinet also approved 111 posts at Gazole Hospital and Malda and the creation of 86 new posts in the Fire and Emergency Services department.

The Cabinet further decided to allow relaxations in qualification for the willing land givers of the Deocha Pachami coal block project in Birbhum for recruiting them as junior constables.

The land givers of Deocha Pachami are being provided with employment for one member of every family as Junior Police Constable. However, those with higher qualifications are being provided with a higher grade posting in police or an equivalent posting in other departments namely the Group C category.

The Cabinet also decided to provide land on a 99 years lease with a salami of Rs 1 and an annual rent of Rs 1 for housing projects for the journalists across the districts. Land up to 10 cottah will be provided for the scribes, state Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee said.

Similar facilities have been announced for the journalists of Kolkata earlier by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.