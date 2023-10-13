State Cabinet clears the deck for creation of Dhupguri sub-division

Kolkata: The state Cabinet on Thursday approved the creation of the Dhupguri sub-division under Jalpaiguri district.



“Dhupguri will be a sub-division by integrating the rural and urban areas of Dhupguri and a part of Banarhat. All infrastructural facilities and amenities of a sub-division will be created. This is great news not only for the people who live in Dhupguri but for the entire North Bengal,” said North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha after the Cabinet meeting.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a few months back, had announced the creation of the Dhupguri sub-division.

“Our Chief Minister always fulfils the promises that she makes. This is a glaring example of her commitment,” Guha added.

Initially, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, during his campaign for the bypoll in Dhupguri Assembly seat, made the promise of a sub-division. Soon after, TMC wrested the seat from the BJP on September 8. The ruling party’s candidate Nirmal Chandra Roy won by a margin of 4,309 votes. He secured 97,613 votes while BJP’s Tapashi Roy received 93,304 votes. Mamata had soon after dubbed it a “people’s victory”.

While commenting on the overall results of the bypolls held across the country, Mamata Banerjee had said that it was a big win for the INDIA bloc.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, Bishnu Pada Roy, representing the BJP, won the Dhupguri seat against Trinamool by a margin of 4,435 votes. Exactly two and a half years later, this seat went back to Trinamool’s control in the by-election.