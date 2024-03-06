State Cabinet clears Rs 4,100 cr project for the Sunderbans

The state Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a Rs 4,100 crore project proposed by the state Irrigation and Waterways department for protection of lives and livelihood of the residents of the Sunderbans from natural disasters. The project cost is to be jointly borne by the World Bank and the state government in the ratio of 70: 30. “The five year project titled SHORE (Sustainably Harnessing Ocean Resources & Economy) will start from 2025-26 and continue till 2029-30 to protect the lives and livelihood of the inhabitants of the Sunderbans from natural disasters that had hit the UNESCO world heritage site,” Shashi Panja, state Industry and Commerce minister told reporters at Nabanna. The state’s fund share will be Rs 1,230 crore. About 39 islands in the Sunderbans have been identified by the state government that have always borne the brunt of natural disasters in the recent past. Breaching of embankments leading to inundation of agricultural land and damage to property has been a regular feature. “Our first target is to protect at least 50 per cent of the embankments and at the same time create sustainable livelihood that can withstand cyclonic conditions. We will come up with climate resilient options for agriculture, horticulture, aquaculture, animal resources development and eco-tourism. State government departments like Agricultural Marketing, Panchayats, Irrigation & Waterways, Sunderban Affairs have been asked to submit their respective micro plans,” Panja said. Provision of compensation, rehabilitation, procurement of land etc has also been covered under this project. Mangrove plantation is also a part of the scheme.

Panja hit out at the Centre for not providing adequate funds after natural disasters had hit Sunderbans. “Amphan hit the state in May 2020, Bulbul in 2019 and Yaas in 2021 following which we had asked the Centre to declare a natural disaster, but they have not done so,” he added.

About 3,500 square km area of Sunderbans is under human habitation with a total population being over 50 lakh.