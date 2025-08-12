State Cabinet approves small-plot housing for EWS & LIG in city

Kolkata: The state Cabinet on Monday approved the construction of houses for the economically weaker section (EWS) and lower income groups (LIG) in the city through an amendment to the building rules of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). It is expected to curb illegal construction in colonies, slums and added areas in the city.

“Earlier, there was no provision for sanction of building on small plots of land in the city. Now, we will allow permission to construct small dwellings up to a maximum of 5 cottah. This will be of immense help to small plot owners,” said Mayor Firhad Hakim, who is also the state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister.

Hakim stated that sanctions for plots of 500 sq ft or less will be granted within 15 days.

“Applications can be made in online mode, and no physical visit to the civic body is required. Construction can be started immediately after application, and KMC will make an inspection only after construction up to the plinth is completed,” said Hakim.

The floor area ratio (FAR) will be determined based on the size of the land. Construction will be permitted up to a maximum of three floors, with a height limit of 15 metres. For larger plots, the FAR will be allotted in compliance with Fire Safety regulations, the National Building Code (NBC), and other applicable rules.