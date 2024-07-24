State Cabinet approves committee to review three criminal laws

Kolkata: The state Cabinet on Tuesday approved the formation of the seven-member committee to review the three new criminal laws. The committee will submit a report within three months of the notification that was issued



on July 16.

“The Cabinet has approved the formation of the committee for reviewing the criminal laws,” said Chandrima Bhattacharjee, state Finance minister, soon after the Cabinet meeting at the Assembly chamber of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The notification stated: “The state government is pleased hereby to constitute a Committee for reviewing the said Criminal Laws, i.e. Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 (BSA).”

The seven-member committee is chaired by Justice (Retired) Ashim Kumar Roy, Calcutta High Court & Lokayukta, West Bengal. The other members are Moloy Ghatak, minister-in-charge, Law department, Judicial department and Labour department; Chandrima Bhattacharyya, minister of state (I-C), Finance department, Health & Family Welfare department and Land & Land Reforms and Refugee, Relief & Rehabilitation department; Ld. Advocate General; West Bengal; Sanjay Basu, Ld. Sr. standing counsel for the state of W.B., Supreme Court of India; Director General & Inspector General of Police, West Bengal member-convenor; Commissioner of

Police, Kolkata.

The committee will suggest state-specific amendments as required to the three criminal laws; whether the names of the criminal laws are required to be changed at the state level, any other matter that the committee may consider necessary.

The notification stated that the committee shall have the power to engage academic experts, senior advocates, research assistants and other legal experts for seeking their views on the subject matter. It shall also have the power to carry out public consultation and seek opinion from

the public.