State builds 22 km road with plastic waste in 6 districts

Kolkata: The Panchayats and Rural Development (P&RD) department has executed 22 km of road constructions using plastic waste material in six districts until January.

Till January, over 22 km of road construction was done with plastic waste in six districts namely Birbhum (5.907km), East Burdwan (2340 m), Murshidabad (5.907km), Howrah (1.558km), Purulia (3 km) and Jalpaiguri (5 km).

Plastic waste management has emerged as a global problem. Being a non-compostable item, it slowly breaks down into smaller particles called micro plastics. Such particles have proved to be detrimental for the environment.

A P&RD department official said that the technique significantly reduces the amount of plastic waste in landfills, rivers and oceans. Roads constructed with plastic waste are more durable and resilient to extreme temperatures, waterlogging and wear due to heavy traffic. The plastic-modified bitumen prevents cracks and enhances the overall quality of roads. “The cost of bitumen can be reduced by using plastic waste as an additive, potentially making the process cheaper in areas with abundant plastic waste.” added the official. About 59 plastic waste management (PWM) units out of 148 units are already functional for using waste for road construction. The Plastic Waste Management Rule 2016, issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, states that local bodies shall encourage the use of non-recyclable plastic waste for road construction as per Indian Road Congress guideline. Districts were directed for compulsory use of plastic waste in at least 70 per cent length, out of the eligible proposed length involving hot mix process, in road construction. The tender includes compulsory purchase of plastic waste from the PWM unit of the district.

The official said that all plastics are not suitable for road construction and improper waste segregation can result in reduced quality or environmental hazards.

The heating process for melting the plastic may release pollutants if not managed properly, posing environmental risks. He suggested proper segregation systems, enhancing technological infrastructure, and raising awareness on recycling and reusing plastic waste.