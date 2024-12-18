‘State building Muriganga Bridge at Sagar; hope to complete it in 4 yrs’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hoped that the Muriganga Bridge, aimed at easing travel for Sagar Island pilgrims and residents, would be completed within four years.

“We had urged the Centre for funds for the bridge but they did not respond. Hence, we have decided to execute the work. The survey and DPR of the bridge have been made and the tender floated. The four-lane bridge of length 5 km will entail an expenditure of Rs 1500 crores. We are hopeful of completing the same in the next four years,” Banerjee said chairing a meeting on preparedness for Gangasagar Mela. She called for strict vigilance during the Mela scheduled from January 8 to 17, 2025 in the backdrop of recent turmoil in Bangladesh.

“There is a part of the sea border which is dangerous. We have to keep vigilance. We will not be able to go beyond the border but ensure no untoward incident takes place. We have to increase watch towers,” Banerjee said. While not naming Bangladesh, her emphasis on surveillance and urging the Navy, Coast Guard, and border police to maintain strict vigil signals her intent to prevent any untoward incidents during the fair, when lakhs of pilgrims gather for the holy dip. When a Navy official said they would use two hovercrafts and a ship for surveillance, Banerjee urged them to also make use of drones. She hinted at the release of 95 fishermen jailed in Bangladesh for accidentally crossing the border and directed state Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty to address the issue. She also announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the family of a deceased fisherman.

Banerjee instructed the state administration not to allow any political programme during the fair.

About 1150 CCTVs will be put up for surveillance at the fair and 20 drones. There will be 12 temporary fire stations equipped with 50 fire tenders and 75 motorcycle fire tenders in and around the Mela premises. Over 12,000 police personnel will be deployed. Patrolling in the waters will be done. Medical units would be on standby as well.

“The vessels will be tracked through GPS in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) so in case of an internet connectivity issue, there will be no problem in tracking a vessel,” she said.

There will be elaborate arrangements for healthcare facilities along with one air ambulance, eight water ambulances and 100 ambulances.

Banerjee assigned responsibilities to ministers and MLAs at different points, including Kolkata for the Mela and issued instructions for dredging so cargo and passenger vessels could operate for 18-20 hours.

The timing for the holy dip is from 6.58 am on January 14 till the same time on January 15. Maha Sagar Aarati will be held on January 11, 12 and 13.