State Budget Session likely in early Feb

Kolkata: The Budget Session of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly is set to begin in the first week of February.

According to sources in the Assembly Secretariat, this will be the last session of the current government ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. An interim budget will be presented during the session, which is likely to be tabled by Chandrima Bhattacharya, who currently holds charge of the state Finance Department.

In 2021, ahead of the Assembly elections, it was Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who had presented the interim Budget as the then Finance Minister Amit Mitra was unwell. While no major structural changes are expected in the forthcoming interim budget, there are indications that the state government may increase allocations for several welfare schemes. Sources in the Assembly said the Budget Session will include Question Hour, Zero Hour and discussions on various government and private members’ bills. Several important bills are also likely to be passed during the session.

Amendments and new proposals relating to government functioning, administrative structure and welfare schemes may receive legislative approval. Sources in Nabanna indicated that five sectors—health, education, rural development, social security and employment—could receive special emphasis. A section of the administration believes there is a possibility of increased allocations for schemes such as Lakshmir Bhandar and Swasthya Sathi.

The role of the opposition during the session is also expected to draw attention. The BJP, led by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, is likely to mount a strong attack on the government over recent issues, including alleged recruitment scams and the law and order situation.