State Budget likely to be tabled on February 8

Kolkata: Bengal government is set to present the state budget in the Assembly on February 8. The Budget session will begin on February 5. A Business Advisory (BA) Committee meeting was held in the Assembly premises on Friday.



This Budget session will not, however, begin with the Governor C V Ananda Bose’s speech through “prorogation” as the earlier session will presumably continue. On the first day of session i.e on February 5, obituaries will be performed while on February 6, the Howrah Municipal Corporation amendment bill may be tabled. Bill-related discussion may take place on February 7. The state government is also likely to pass an amendment Bill related to building rules of the Kolkata

Municipal Corporation.

Budget will be tabled on February 8. Discussion on Budget will happen on February 9 and February 10. BA committee is expected to meet on February 9. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari was invited to attend Friday’s BA committee meeting but he skipped it.

Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay said that suspension that was enforced on Adhikari during the previous session has been withdrawn. Bandopadhyay also said that the opposition should play a constructive role in the House. The opposition leader Adhikari is not doing the right things. He also said that opposition leaders in the past used to maintain courtesy. Adhikari was suspended on November 28. The earlier session concluded on December 4.