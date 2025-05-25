State boosts Howrah’s zari industry with MSME focus

Kolkata: Following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s push for greater involvement of micro and small-scale industries, zari workers in Howrah are experiencing a revival.

To meet growing demand, workers in Salkia and Panchla have started engaging more contractors to expedite production, spurred by proposals from outside Bengal. A senior zari worker from Salkia shared: “We weren’t receiving extra payments, which led many of us to consider leaving the industry. But the state’s focus on small-scale industries has energised our management.

They’re now offering incentives to ensure timely work completion.” This renewed enthusiasm stems from Banerjee’s emphasis on the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, which is set to attract Rs 12,000 crore in investments in Howrah. The state government has already disbursed Rs 26 lakh in the first phase to small and medium-scale industries for infrastructure upgrades, followed by Rs 47.77 lakh in the second phase to further strengthen facilities. Panchla in Howrah, a hub for zari work, has seen a reversal of labor migration. Previously,

many skilled zari artisans sought better livelihoods abroad. Now, with increased state support, workers are returning, encouraged by local opportunities. Many are now working from home, producing zari products for international markets to earn a sustainable living.

At the Bengal Global Business Summit, Banerjee highlighted MSMEs as a priority for the seventh edition, noting their potential to generate significant employment. She pledged comprehensive support for investors in the sector.

The state’s leather industry, which has attracted units from Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, has already created 2.5 lakh jobs. An additional five lakh jobs are projected, backed by Rs 500 crore for infrastructure development. Challenges like limited market access, low wages and lack of recognition have long plagued zari artisans. Previously, young workers like 10-year-old Aarif toiled 14 hours daily for just Rs 70, weaving intricate patterns in dimly lit rooms. Now, t

he minimum wage has risen to Rs 100 per day, with incentive packages for eligible workers. Loans provided to zari labourers have reduced the trend of migration, encouraging artisans to stay in Bengal and explore global markets.

Young entrepreneurs are also working to make zari craftsmanship profitable, breaking barriers that once stifled the industry. With the state’s renewed focus, Howrah’s zari workers are hopeful for a brighter, more sustainable future.