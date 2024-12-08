‘State BJP now keen on politicising Bangladesh issue’

Kolkata: After failing to get political dividends out of the RG Kar Medical College incident, the state BJP is now keen on capitalising on the Bangladesh issue to score a point over the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

After Petrapole Opposition leader Suvedu Adhikari called for a blockade at the Ghojadanga border.

Having found no issue, the state BJP has now started politicising the Bangladesh issue playing “communal cards” against the Mamata Banerjee government and her party, Trinamool, stated analysts.

BJP failed to get any seat in the recently concluded by-elections in 6 Assembly segments after they had carried out a rigorous campaign against the state government on

the RG Kar issue.

The Madarihat seat that was retained by the BJP was also won by the Trinamool. Only to stay relevant in political affairs, the BJP leaders are now in a desperate bid to get some advantage out of politicising the Bangladesh issue by playing on religious sentiments.

Adhikari had recently gone to the Petrapole border as a part of their political agenda from where he had raised his voice against the Mamata Banerjee government.

The state BJP has also chalked out a series of programmes over the Bangladesh turmoil.

The other Opposition parties like CPI(M) and Congress are yet to take any concrete stand on the issue.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has, however, unequivocally condemned the arrest of a monk in Bangladesh and demanded the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She also said that the UN peacekeeping mission must also visit Bangladesh.

During the RG Kar incident, Banerjee had termed the Opposition’s attempt as a “coordinated” effort to malign the state.

Drawing parallels with the students’ unrest in Dhaka, she earlier in August had alleged that there were attempts to “make a Bangladesh here”.