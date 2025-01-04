‘State BJP failed to meet target of 1 cr membership drive’

Kolkata: State BJP has miserably failed to fulfill 1-crore membership drive till December 31 as set by their central leaders.

The membership figure was not even close to the halfway mark of the 1-crore membership target set by top BJP leader Amit Shah.

Bengal BJP, according to sources, has so far been able to fulfill less than 38 lakh membership through missed calls till the end of December. Some, however, said that state BJP leaders entered many fake names among the 38 lakh figure only to evade wrath of the central leaders.

Central BJP leaders in the middle of December held a review meeting with the state leaders where they expressed “unhappiness” over the membership drive.

The BJP MLAs in the state were asked to spend more time in their respective constituencies after their membership drive that had set a target of bringing 1 crore members under its fold failed to yield desired numbers in almost all the districts. Even in places in North Bengal which were considered as a stronghold turned out to be a major embarrassment for the party. Several districts in North Bengal, including Jalpaiguri, did not yield desired numbers.

The Central BJP leaders had to extend the membership drive up to December 31 as the number of members registered is much lower.

Sources said that after being rebuked by the central leaders, the state BJP managed to ensure significant increase in the number of members in the past 10-15 days of December.