State begins toto regularisation drive

Kolkata: The state Transport department’s drive to regularise unauthorised toto vehicles began on Monday with the commencement of the process for issuing Temporary TOTO Enrolment Numbers (TTEN). Nearly 700 applications were submitted through the official portal by Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The online registration aims to bring the growing number of unauthorised, locally assembled totos under a formal regulatory framework to improve road safety and traffic discipline. The portal received around 250 applications by 6 pm on the first day and the figure almost tripled within the next 24 hours.

Under the new policy, all totos purchased from unauthorised manufacturers will be issued a digitised TTEN along with a QR-coded sticker, which must be displayed on the vehicle. The online enrolment process will continue until November 30, after which no unregistered toto will be permitted to operate.

Applicants are required to pay an enrolment and operational area authorisation fee of Rs 1,000 for six months. From the seventh month onwards, a fee of Rs 100 per month will be applicable. Vehicles found operating without a valid TTEN after the deadline will attract penalties.

Although the exact number of toto vehicles in the state is uncertain, estimates suggest it to be no less than ten lakh. Officials said the unregulated rise of such vehicles has worsened traffic congestion in several urban areas. In the first phase, authorities will assess the number of totos operating in different areas, after which local bodies, police and toto unions will prepare area-wise operational plans to ease traffic movement.

It was clarified that the current registration drive applies only to unauthorised totos. Owners of type-approved e-rickshaws must continue to register through the VAHAN portal. A list of government-approved manufacturers is available on the portal, and applicants have been advised to verify their vehicle’s source before applying.