State begins land search to set up I-T Hub in North Bengal

Kolkata: The state government has started searching for land for setting up a world-class I-T hub in North Bengal similar to that of Rajarhat.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given special responsibilities to I-T Secretary Rajiv Kumar. The CM has also asked Kumar to prepare a draft in this regard. Kumar will personally observe all the minute details relating to the development.

According to sources, a survey has been undertaken in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and also in Mirik. The Chief Minister during the recently-concluded Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) announced that a Rajarhat-like I-T hub will come up in North Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit North Bengal next month when she may hold a meeting with the District Magistrates in this regard. Kumar will prepare the draft and chalk out plans on how the project would be set up in North Bengal. Once the draft is prepared, it will be submitted to the Chief Minister.

If such an I-T hub is created in North Bengal, there will be many new jobs and the entire area will be full of activity. It will also create huge employment opportunities in North Bengal. The Bengal government is trying to make the state the next I-T hub of the country. A senior official of the department said that if the companies want to address a new market where there are a lot of facilities and incentives given by the government, their first choice should be Bengal.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will reach its potential soon so people have to adjust to it in the next 10 to 20 years, the official added.

After coming to power, Mamata Banerjee decided to set up an IT hub in New Town on the lines of the Silicon Valley in the US. A major thrust has been given on the I-T sector by the Mamata

Banerjee government.