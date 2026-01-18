State begins fresh mouza mapping to resolve land dispute in Berubari

Jalpaiguri: The state government has initiated steps to resolve long-standing land record complications in the border village of Berubari after failing to obtain the mouza map of Boda Police Station from Bangladesh. In the absence of a response from the neighbouring country, the state’s Land Survey department has begun preparing a fresh mouza map on the Indian side to address land congestion issues in the adverse possession areas.

Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Shama Parveen said the decades-old land dispute in the controversial border region is expected to be resolved soon through this initiative.

After Independence, several villages in southern Berubari — including Kajaldighi, Barashshin, Chilahati, Naotari Debottar and Padhanigram — continued to be shown under Bangladesh’s Boda Police Station despite being geographically part of India. Although these villages received legal recognition on India’s map following the 2015 Land Boundary Agreement, land records were not updated, leaving residents in a legal limbo.

As a result, land documents still mention Bangladesh, preventing villagers from obtaining land title deeds, availing government welfare schemes or legally buying and selling land. The unresolved land status has also delayed the construction of border fencing and roads along a 17-km stretch of the India–Bangladesh border.

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the local block administration have started collecting consent letters for land acquisition to facilitate border infrastructure development. Of the 17-km open border, residents along nearly 11 km — including Chosh Para, Khudiram, Pathan Para and Notun Basti — possess valid land records and have largely consented to land acquisition. However, inhabitants of the remaining 6 km stretch, including Chilldanga, Fouda Para and Bongram, lack formal land rights and fear losing compensation.

Gram Panchayat deputy head Annakanta Das said the administration had assured a swift resolution. “We appreciate the proactive role taken by the district administration and the state government and hope the issue will be settled soon,” he added.

District Magistrate Parveen confirmed that since Bangladesh has not yet shared the required mouza map, the state government has decided to prepare it independently. “We are hopeful that this step will finally resolve Berubari’s land issues,” she said.