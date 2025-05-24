State begins cash aid disbursal process

Kolkata: The state government has begun the process of disbursing cash assistance to Group C and D non-teaching staff who were terminated following a Supreme Court order dated April 3, 2025. The relief is being provided under the West Bengal Livelihood and Social Security Interim Scheme, 2025, notified via gazette on May 15.

The scheme, announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on humanitarian grounds, offers monthly financial support of Rs. 25,000 for Group C staff and Rs 20,000 for Group D staff, effective from April 1. It aims to provide livelihood support to “distressed families” facing sudden unemployment.

To apply, affected individuals must submit a prescribed form to the School Education department through the District Inspector of Schools (DI). Applications must be endorsed by headmasters, certifying that the applicants were permanent staff and recommending their cases to a specially constituted Screening Committee under the scheme. Headmasters have been directed to forward such applications to DI offices by May 27, along with the necessary documents.