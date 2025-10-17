State bars civic bodies from issuing over Rs 45L work orders sans approval

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has issued a directive warning all municipalities and notified area authorities against issuing any work order exceeding Rs 45 lakh without obtaining prior administrative approval and financial sanction from the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UD&MA) Department.

According to sources, the order released follows departmental findings that several local bodies had been issuing high-value work orders without securing mandatory clearances. Such actions, the department noted, were in violation of provisions laid down under the West Bengal Municipal Act, 1993.

Citing Sections 71 and 73A of the Act, the department reiterated that while the state government may extend grants or financial assistance to municipalities, the utilisation of such funds must strictly adhere to statutory limits. Under the provisions, the chairman may approve expenditure up to Rs 1 lakh, the Chairman-in-Council up to Rs 5 lakh, and the Board of Councillors up to Rs 45 lakh. Any project involving a higher estimated cost requires prior approval from the state government through the UD&MA Department.

Officials said that the directive makes it clear that the Department “will not take any responsibility of issuance of post-facto approval” if a municipality or notified area authority issues work orders in breach of this limit.

It emphasises that the procedure prescribed in Section 73A must be followed before incurring any expenditure beyond the ceiling.

Further, according to officials, the order serves as a reminder to all local bodies to maintain financial discipline and transparency in awarding contracts and implementing civic projects. It also reinforces the accountability framework already set out in the Municipal Act.

The directive has been circulated to senior officials of the UD&MA Department, the Director of Local Bodies, the State Urban Development Agency, as well as to chairpersons, administrators, executive officers and finance officers of all municipalities.

It also instructs that the order be uploaded on the Department’s website for wider compliance and public access.