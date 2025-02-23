State Bar Council defer Monday’s cease-work protest

Kolkata: The Bar Council of West Bengal on Sunday issued a statement announcing it has decided to defer Monday’s cease-work protest after the Ministry of Law and Justice has assured that the draft Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2025 will be revised after consultation with stakeholders.

The issued statement also mentioned that the state Bar Council has also been assured by the BCI chairman. It read that the Centre released a statement on Saturday, “giving commitment to the legal fraternity that the proposed amendment bill will be revised afresh taking into the grievance and suggestion of the stake holders”.

“Council of West Bengal at its’ emergent meeting dated 23.02.2025 unanimously resolved that the resolution dated 21.02.2025 for abstaining from judicial works is hereby deferred,” the statement read, adding: “It is further resolved that if steps/measures as assured by the authorities as aforesaid is not taken, Bar Council of West Bengal will be compelled/constrained to initiate serious movements and protest for the interest of legal fraternity”. Friday’s statement had claimed that the WB Bar Council is “surprised” after going through the draft of the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in which the “Central Government attempted to curtail the right and privilege of the Advocates.”

“The Central government has attempted to take power and privilege of the Bar Council of the state. The attempt of amending the Advocates Act is not only anti-lawyer but an attempt to supersede the power of the elected members and to take control through the back door,” Friday’s note read.