State Assembly adopts ‘Constitution Day’ resolution

Kolkata: The state Assembly, on Wednesday, adopted a resolution for ‘Constitution Day’ with Speaker Biman Banerjee claiming that the BJP legislators’ freedom to criticize the resolution he had moved on Tuesday is a testimony to the democratic atmosphere in the state.

“In this House, the legislators of the ruling party and the Opposition are allowed to speak freely. They are free to criticise without humiliating others and this proves that there is a democratic atmosphere in the state,” Banerjee said responding to criticism of LoP Suvendu Adhikari.

Adhikari had alleged that the resolution moved by the Speaker was a ‘political pamphlet’ as it directly hit out at the Centre and hence demeaned the dignity of his chair.

Banerjee brushed aside Adhikari’s allegations that the Opposition MLAs are not invited to government events and said that the LOP and the Opposition Chief Whif are always invited but they never come.

State Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty accused the BJP of attempts to break the Constitution and the federal structure through their politics of riot and hatred.

Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, state Parliamentary Affairs minister said: “They (BJP) do not abide by the Constitution and celebrate Constitution Day, It is political hypocrisy.“

Opposition chief whip Sankar Ghosh on Wednesday Opposed the resolution terming it as politically motivated.