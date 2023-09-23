State asks officials, DMs to ensure speedy redressal of complaints

Kolkata: The Bengal government has instructed officials of various departments and District Magistrates (DMs) to ensure speedy redressal of the complaints which are being registered with the grievance cell of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).



Home Secretary B P Gopalika recently held a meeting with the top officials of various departments and the DMs where the officials were directed to redress the complaints received through “Sarasori Mukhhomontri” (Talk directly to the CM) as soon as possible so the issues can be addressed effectively.

The officials have to inform the CMO if they fail to redress any complaints.

It was learnt that the Home Secretary has issued necessary instructions to the officials to repair the damaged roads before Puja. The state government has recently made the grievance cell at the CMO more effective to redress all the complaints received by the cell at war footing ahead of Panchayat elections.

Seven more officers have recently been inducted for the grievance cell so that the redressal mechanism is prompt. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during a recent meeting, directed the constitution of a task force with officials from 15 concerned departments to oversee the speedy disposal of grievances received at the ‘Didir Doot’ programme that was launched in January and also take note of the suggestions for betterment of services.

Banerjee instructed all departments to designate one nodal officer each to ensure that the grievances were addressed at the earliest.

With the Lok Sabha scheduled to take place within a few months, the chief minister does not want any laxity in addressing the complaints, sources said. Banerjee had also instructed the officials to cross-verify with the complainant after his case has been declared as ‘solved’ before informing the CMO of the progress of such cases.