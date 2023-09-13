State asked to pay Rs 7,50,000 to SLSA

Kolkata: In a case with regards to compensation of a minor girl who has been a victim of acid attack, the Calcutta High Court directed the state to pay Rs 7,50,000 to the State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) who will disburse the amount to the victim within four weeks.

The petitioner, who is 17-year-old and her brother aged 14 years, were assaulted by way of an acid attack. The claim in the writ petition was limited to the claim for the minor girl as the brother was paid Rs 4,50,000 as per the existing rules.

The petitioners contended that as per the Apex Court judgements and the NALSA’s Compensation Scheme for Women Victims/Survivors of Sexual Assault/other Crimes, 2018, a minimum compensation of Rs 7-8 lakh is payable with additional 50 per cent of the said amount on the account of the victim being a minor girl child.

The NALSA’s Compensation Scheme for Women Victims/Survivors for Sexual Assault/other Crimes, 2018 provides that acid attack victims with face disfigurement, must get compensation ranging from a minimum of Rs 7 lakh to a maximum compensation of Rs 8 lakh. The scheme also postulates that minor victims are eligible for compensation that is 50 per cent higher than the minimum amount specified in the scheme.

“This Court, accordingly, directs the Government of West Bengal to immediately act in accordance with the Supreme Court judgement and frame its scheme as per NALSA’s Compensation Scheme for Women Victims/Survivors of Sexual Assault/other Crimes, 2018 within a period of eight weeks from date,” Justice Shekhar B. Saraf directed.