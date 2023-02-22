State asked to fix Madhyamik syllabus

Justice Biswajit Basu on Wednesday advised the state government to look into the Madhyamik syllabus, expressing concern over the decrease in the number of candidates for the Madhyamik Examination 2023, which is scheduled to be held from February 23 to March 4.

This year, 6,98,724 candidates will sit for the examination as compared to the 10,98,775 candidates who sat for it last year. Justice Basu on Wednesday told the Advocate General that the state should be alert over the decreasing number of candidates appearing for the Madhyamik examination this year and advised that the syllabus be fixed. He had earlier raised questions on the appointment of additional teachers.