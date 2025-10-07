State arranges bus services for ‘safe return’ of stranded tourists to Kolkata

Siliguri: From the hills to the plains, North Bengal continues to reel under the impact of incessant rains that caused widespread devastation. With tourists stranded across the hills and Dooars, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Siliguri Police Commissionerate have launched several initiatives to ensure their safety and provide immediate assistance.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing flood victims at Nagrakata, appealed to the family members of stranded tourists not to worry. “We have arranged buses for them to return to Kolkata safely. On Sunday, we sent many. A stay for around 250 tourists was arranged in Siliguri. These tourists could not be accommodated in the NBSTC or Volvo buses. Today, we will send 500 more tourists. Those who want to stay back in safe places in the Hills can stay. However, if the area is affected by landslides, they will have to return. Those who want to continue with the visit can visit areas in Dooars that have not been affected by floods,” she said. A helpdesk has been set up at the Tenzing Norgay Central Bus Terminus in Siliguri to aid stranded tourists. The corporation has also introduced a helpline number, 7557035194, for tourists in distress or in need of information.

To provide accommodation, the Kanchenjunga Stadium Youth Hostel, Panthanivas, and Agrasen Bhavan have been opened for tourists, along with several hotels in the Pradhannagar area. All these facilities are being offered free of cost. “Many tourists were safely brought down last night. Those who are still stranded in the hills and Dooars are being rescued through alternative routes. Tourists stuck in Dooars are being brought via Alipurduar, while those in the hills are being brought down through various other routes,” said Mayor Gautam Deb.

The Siliguri Police Commissionerate has opened up three Tourist assistance booths. They have been set up at NJP Station, Siliguri Rail Junction and Bagdogra Airport, where water and food are being distributed. An additional 45 Volvo buses, 20 NBSTC buses, and 150 small vehicles have been arranged to transport tourists safely. So far, around 3,300 tourists have been provided safe passage to their destinations. Accommodation for 230 tourists has been arranged for overnight stays. Two more assistance booths at Sukna and Salugara continue to operate to help tourists with return arrangements.

Meanwhile, in a tragic incident, three members of the same family lost their lives in a landslide at Mirik.

The victims were identified as Anuj Pradhan, his wife Anita Pradhan, and their 19-year-old daughter Sneha Pradhan, residents of Brindaban Nagar, Patharghata Gram Panchayat, Matigara Block. Another relative, 8-year-old Ayushi Chhetri, also lost her life in the same landslide.

Leaders from the Trinamool Congress, including Mayor Gautam Deb, Sabhadhipati of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad Arun Ghosh, chairman of Darjeeling District TMC Sanjay Tibruwel and core committee member Papiya Ghosh, visited the bereaved family on Monday and assured them of all possible assistance.