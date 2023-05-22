State approves to set up cancer hub at SSKM Hosp

Kolkata: The state Cabinet on Monday gave its approval for setting up a state-of-the-art-cancer hub at SSKM Hospital.



The hub will be developed in collaboration with the Mumbai-based Tata Memorial Centre.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday held up the promotion of some posts by Kolkata Police saying that such promotions will be given at the same time with Bengal Police so that there is no adverse effect on the police administration.

The Cabinet also gave the nod for recruitment in nearly 100 posts – that includes 50 eye specialists in different state hospitals, 8 officials at Buniadpur municipality in South Dinajpur and 32 sanitary inspectors (one each) in the same number

of municipalities.