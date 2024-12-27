State approves several projects, including mall opp Alipore Zoo

Kolkata: The state Cabinet on Thursday approved two major projects in Kolkata that include a shopping mall opposite the Alipore Zoological Garden and a permanent structure opposite to Alipore Jail Museum for marketing of high-quality leather items manufactured at Bantala Leather Complex.

“We will set up a big bazaar (shopping mall) opposite Alipore Zoo. There was an aquarium and a small animal hospital located at the opposite side of the zoo and a major chunk of land was vacant. The aquarium will be there and the animal hospital will be shifted to an adjacent land belonging to the zoo authorities. The rest of the land will be utilised for setting up a big bazaar,” Banerjee said at a press conference at Nabanna.

She further added that a permanent structure is coming up opposite the Alipore Museum where a variety of leather items manufactured at the Bantala Leather complex will be sold. “Five lakh people are presently employed in the leather hub where all leading leather manufacturers across the state are shifting. Leather items for Bantala are now exported worldwide. The structure opposite Alipore Jail Museum will be a one-stop shopping destination for men and women who look for original leather items. Half portion of the structure will be for leather goods while the rest will house a store of Banglar Saree,” Banerjee said.

She shared that the state government is providing one-acre land at every district headquarters free of cost, inviting private players to set up shopping malls on the condition they dedicate two of its floors to the state’s Self Help Groups (SHGs) for marketing their various products. There will be cinema halls and restaurants at such shopping complexes. Banerjee said that land has already been identified in the majority of the districts. It is now up to the parties to come up and set up such malls abiding rules and regulations.

She said that ITC has almost completed a global hub on artificial intelligence which will be inaugurated soon. Two other major projects of the group are also coming in.

Meanwhile, the state Cabinet has approved the setting up of six fire stations and the recruitment of 264 firemen for manning them.