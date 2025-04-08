State approves setting up of 4 shopping malls at dist headquarters

Kolkata: The state government on Tuesday took a significant stride in allowing private players to set up shopping malls at every district headquarters on the condition of dedicating two of its floors to the state’s Self-Help-Groups (SHGs) for marketing of their various products.

“The state Cabinet approved the setting up of four such shopping malls in Cooch Behar, Howrah, North Dinajpur and Bankura,” said state Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee.

Earlier, the Cabinet had given the nod for four such shopping malls that include two in Jalpaiguri, one in West Midnapore and another at Jhargram.

The state government is providing 1-acre land at every district headquarter free-of-cost inviting private players to set up such shopping malls. There will be cinema halls and restaurants at such shopping complexes, underground parking facilities, community hall etc.

The Cabinet in December last year had approved the setting up of such a shopping mall opposite to Alipore Zoological Garden.

There was an aquarium and a small animal hospital located at the opposite side of the zoo and a major chunk of land was vacant. The aquarium will be there and the animal hospital will be shifted to an adjacent land belonging to the zoo authorities. The rest of the land will be utilised for setting up the mall.