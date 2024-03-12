State approves Rs 22 crore flood control projs ahead of monsoon, electoral curbs

Jalpaiguri: The impending monsoon requires completion of crucial work before its arrival, but the specter of potential electoral restrictions looms over ongoing projects. To address this, the state Irrigation department has granted approval for 11 flood control projects in northern districts, allocating Rs 22 crore. This decision transpired during a committee meeting at Jalsampad Bhawan in Kolkata last February.

The Jalpaiguri district Irrigation department confirms the completion of all procedures, including tenders, for the approved projects. Chief engineer Krishnaendu Bhowmick from the North-Eastern Division of the Irrigation department notes: “With the monsoon approaching and potential electoral restrictions, we’ve expedited the tendering and issuance of work orders for approved projects.”

The state Irrigation department has greenlit a total of 16 flood control projects, with 11 spanning from Malda to Cooch Behar district. Notable among these is the construction of a 280-metre guide dam above the Teesta Barrage to shield the Gazoldoba Tourist Centre Bhorer Alo in the Rajganj Block, estimated at Rs 6 crore 35 lakh.

Other approved projects include the repair and strengthening of a 2.6 km embankment at Khaerkata in Nagrakata along the right side of the Dayna River. A 1.05 km dam on the right side of the Jaldhaka River in Magurmari, Dhupguri Block, has an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore 65 lakh. Flood control initiatives extend to an 800-metre dam on the right side of the Dudua River in Gadong-II Panchayat of Dhupguri (costing Rs 1 crore) and the strengthening of a 650-metre embankment at three locations on the right side of the Reti Sukriti River in Banarhat (costing Rs 1 crore 40 lakh).

Additional projects include a 165-metre dam on the right side of the Chel River in Mechpara, Kumlai Panchayat, MalBazar Block (estimated at Rs 35 lakh) and improvements to five spurs on the left side embankment of the Teesta River at Dharmapur near Bakali in Maynaguri Block (with a budget of Rs 1 crore 22 lakh).

Maintenance work is scheduled for the Mujnai River embankment in Jharbeltali and Baganbari areas of Parangerpar, Falakata, Alipurduar district, with an allocated cost of Rs. 77 lakh.