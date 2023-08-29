State approves Rs 10 cr to expedite projects of several govt depts

Kolkata: The state Finance department has given administrative approval and financial sanction to the tune of Rs 10 crore to expedite the execution of projects of various government departments.



Austerity measures were adopted by the state government during the financial year 2021-22 at the time of the second wave of the Covid pandemic.

However, with the impact of the pandemic subsiding to a large extent, relaxation of the restrictions imposed on expenditure towards new projects or revision of existing schemes / projects has been withdrawn and financial sanction to the tune of Rs 10 crore accorded.

The Public Works Department, Public Health Engineering, Irrigation and Waterways, Water Resources Investigation & Development. Urban Development & Municipal Affairs, Health and Family Welfare and Panchayats and Rural Development received administrative approval and financial sanction of Rs 5 crore.

Three departments — North Bengal Development, Paschimanchal Unnayan Affairs department and Sundarban Affairs have received a financial sanction of Rs 3 crore while Housing, MSME & Textiles, Home and Hill Affairs, Industry & Commerce department have been given financial sanction of Rs 1.5 crore. Some other departments have received a sanction of Rs 50 lakh.