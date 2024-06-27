State approves one-time exemption of reg fees, road tax for another yr

Kolkata: The state Cabinet on Wednesday approved a one-time exemption of registration fees, road tax and additional taxes for two and four-wheeled electric vehicles (EV) for one more year which is to be effective from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025.



In 2022, the state, for the first time, introduced a one-time exemption of registration fees, tax and additional tax for EVs and all categories of CNG-operated vehicles with effect from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2024.

“We have felt the necessity to further extend financial relief/exemption to incentivise investment in battery-operated electric vehicles and also to incentivise a reduction in carbon footprint, and to reduce dependence on petrol/diesel.

Adoption of vehicles with cleaner fuel will pave the way for a better environment as petrol and diesel-powered vehicles contribute to 30 per cent of the city’s ambient air pollution,” a Nabanna official said.

The Transport department will soon come up with a notification in this regard. State Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, in the 2022-23 Budget statement, had announced a one-time exemption of tax and additional tax on battery-operated vehicles and all categories of CNG-operated vehicles for the same period.

Electric vehicle manufacturers and environmentalists have been urging the state government to incentivise the purchase of EVs that are costlier than cars with internal combustion engines running on diesel or petrol.

“We welcome the decision of the state Cabinet. Presently, there are 300 EVs in Kolkata. In the entire country, the registration of such green fuel vehicles is unsatisfactory mainly because of inadequate charging infrastructure. There should be more charging stations in the city, preferably be solar-operated,” said Environmentalist Somendra Mohan Ghosh.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked the state ministers in whose constituencies the party has trailed in the recent Lok Sabha elections to improve public relations and work for the common people.

Banerjee will be chairing a meeting on the issue of hawkers at Nabanna on Thursday which will be attended by Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, representatives of the hawker union, district magistrates, police top brass in the districts, including Kolkata Police Commissioners.

The officers of the police stations across the districts will be joining in virtual mode.