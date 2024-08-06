State approves New Skill, Knowledge and Fashion Univ in North Bengal

Kolkata: On a day the state Assembly unanimously passed a resolution opposing any attempt to divide Bengal, the state government’s message of “unity” was translated into action as the Techno India Group (TIG) is set to construct a unique university in North Bengal that will offer a diverse range of specialised modern courses in several fields first time in the history of the country which Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed as “one more feather” in TIG Group’s Founder and MD Satyam Roychowdhury’s cap.



With the passing of the Skill, Knowledge and Fashion University Bill, 2024 in the Assembly on Monday, Bengal will get a university that will offer a diverse range of specialised modern courses on Skill Development, Fashion Design, Mass Communication and Animation thereby opening up venues of opportunities for students. TIG is setting up the university in Siliguri’s Sukna. The university will accommodate up to 10,000 students, significantly boosting the educational landscape of North Bengal. Incidentally, the BJP MLAs present in the House did not oppose the Bill and also made important suggestions. It was learnt that Chief Minister Banerjee has directed that the establishment of the university be expedited to ensure that it begins operations as soon as possible. Techno India Group’s Founder and MD, Satyam

Roychowdhury, expressed optimism that the university would commence its first academic session by 2025.

“No university has come up in North Bengal so far in private capacities. We have already set up 11 private universities in Bengal. This is the first private university in North Bengal. It feels great as the TIG has 12 campuses in north Bengal, including engineering, polytechnique, management colleges. As there was no university, we had appealed to the government for a university in Siliguri. Chief Minister Banerjee has approved it. She urged us to add fashion design along with skill and knowledge,” said Satyam Roychowdhury.

The University is proposed to be one of the best hubs for Industrial Research, Consultancy, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, specially focusing into the needs of North Bengal and the region. The University will attract one of the best faculty and staff members to foster the growth of the research, innovation and entrepreneurship culture of the region.

“Students will be able to pursue postgraduate and undergraduate programmes, diploma and certified programmes on skill development and would get jobs. We will try to ensure hands-on training so that they get internships in various industries. I hope that around 10,000 students will complete their respective courses each year and get jobs in various segments,” Satyam Roychowdhury added.