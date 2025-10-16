State approves funds for CCTVs in JU

Kolkata: The state government has approved funds for installing surveillance cameras in both campuses of Jadavpur University, but the plan to strengthen on-ground security by hiring new guards remains on hold.

According to Nabanna sources, a budget of Rs 68.62 lakh has been sanctioned for the project.

At a high-level meeting in Nabanna, chaired by senior officials from the Higher Education Department and attended by university top brass on Wednesday, it has been decided that 70 CCTV cameras would be installed for strengthening campus security following recent incidents that sparked widespread concern.