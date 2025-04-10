State approves framing distinct regulations for recruitment of DGP

Kolkata: The state Cabinet has approved framing of separate rules and regulations for recruitment of Director General of Police (DGP) who heads the state police force. The path to becoming a DGP typically begins with becoming an officer in the Indian Police Service (IPS), which is a central government service. To join the IPS, candidates must clear the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services examination. After serving for a certain period, typically 25-30 years, IPS officers can be promoted to the rank of DGP.

As per rules, before recruiting a DG, a state has to send a list of some senior police officers to the Centre. From this list, the UPSC compiles a list of three IPS officers and from this list the state selects the DGP.

According to Nabanna sources, a new committee will be formed under the leadership of a retired justice with chief secretary, home secretary and other officials. It is not decided whether any Central representative will be part of this committee. This committee will nominate the DGP based on experience, seniority, work efficiency, expertise and various other factors. Hence, the list of names need not be sent to the Centre.

Certain states, such as, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh have already taken steps towards independent DGP recruitment.