State approves appointment of 24 docs at Balurghat Dist Hosp

BALURGHAT: The Balurghat District Hospital has been grappling with a severe shortage of doctors for a long time, affecting several departments, including the forensic unit, which has remained non-functional due to a lack of specialists. However, in a significant development, the state Health department has approved the appointment of 24 doctors, bringing hope for improved healthcare services. Residents believe this will alleviate the hardships they have faced due to the unavailability of medical professionals.

Despite multiple recruitment drives, many junior doctors previously did not join the hospital, even after being assured of necessary facilities. Additionally, several doctors left to pursue higher studies, further exacerbating the crisis. This shortage led to frequent complaints of negligence, with patients and their families protesting against the inadequate medical facilities. Apart from the scarcity of doctors, concerns have also been raised regarding the indifferent attitude of some medical professionals, prompting calls for stricter monitoring.

With 24 new doctors set to join soon, hospital authorities and local residents are optimistic about a significant improvement in healthcare services. Recently, a state Health department delegation visited the hospital to assess the situation. After acknowledging the crisis, the government decided to expedite the deployment of doctors. According to hospital sources, these doctors are expected to assume their duties within this month.

Krishnendu Bikash Bag, Superintendent of Balurghat District Hospital, expressed relief at the long-awaited approval. “We have been facing a critical shortage of doctors and have repeatedly appealed for assistance.

Finally, 24 doctors have been sanctioned across various departments. We have also been struggling without a forensic expert for post-mortem examinations but that issue will now be resolved. All appointed doctors will join this month, significantly strengthening our services,” he said.

Hospital sources confirmed that the selection process for multiple departments is complete. Two gynecologists have been appointed and other specialists will be finalised soon. The new recruits will serve as senior residents for three years after completing their MD. However, past experiences suggest that some doctors may not join. If all appointees take up their positions as planned, the Gynecology department will have eight doctors, improving patient care.

Additionally, the Forensic department, which previously had to refer cases due to a lack of experts, will now function independently, marking a major step forward in addressing the long-standing crisis.