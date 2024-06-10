State appoints Purnendu Kumar Maji DM of East Midnapore

Kolkata: Purnendu Kumar Maji was appointed the District Magistrate (DM) of East Midnapore by the state government on Monday. Maji was removed by the Election Commission (EC) soon after the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections and was posted as Managing Director of the State Fisheries Development Corporation (SFDC). Maji is a WBCS officer of the 1995 batch.

Joyoshi Dasgupta who was posted as DM of East Midnapore has been posted as OSD (Officer on Special Duty) in the state Personnel and Administrative Reforms department. Dasgupta is an IAS officer of the 2010 batch.

Apart from Maji, three other District Magistrates (DMs) from Birbhum, East Burdwan and Jhargram, who are also WBCS officers, were removed by the poll panel and replaced by IAS officers as new DMs. The poll panel had cited “non-cadre officers holding the posts for the removal”.