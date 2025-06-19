State appoints mentor & co-mentor for Malda ZP

Malda: In a move to accelerate rural development initiatives in Malda, the Bengal government has appointed former minister and current Manikchak MLA Sabitri Mitra as the mentor of the Malda Zilla Parishad. Alongside her, Chaitali Sarkar, wife of late Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Dulal Sarkar, has been named as the co-mentor.

The appointments are part of the state’s efforts to ensure better coordination and effective implementation of development projects in the district. Mitra and Sarkar have officially assumed their new roles on Thursday in Malda Zilla Parishad. Speaking about her appointment, Mitra said: “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has entrusted me with this significant responsibility. We will work together to take the district forward.”

Chaitali Sarkar, a seasoned political figure who has previously served as the district president of the Trinamool Mahila Congress and as a councillor in the English Bazar Municipality, now holds three key posts.

In addition to being the co-mentor of the Zilla Parishad, she is a member of the Chairman-in-Council of the municipality and the chairperson of the party’s district committee.

Expressing her gratitude, Sarkar said: “Didi stood by us even in our darkest times. After my husband was brutally murdered, Mamata didi personally came to support us. I will continue to serve the party in every possible way.”

Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Lipika Barman Ghosh added: “The involvement of both the mentor and co-mentor will improve coordination in development planning. It will greatly ease our work and help us move forward collectively.”