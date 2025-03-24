State anti-corruption wing seeks report on Malda teachers for ‘fake caste certs’

Kolkata: The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), West Bengal has sought recruitment details of two primary school teachers in Malda who are accused of securing jobs using allegedly fake caste certificates.

West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) president Gautam Pal confirmed the development, stating: “We have received a letter regarding two teachers in Malda. The matter has been referred to the concerned District Primary School Council (DPSC) for investigation. Further details will be available once the report is received.”

Sources revealed that the two teachers in question had cleared the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in 2015 and secured employment in 2017. Their names, home addresses and other relevant details have been handed over to the Malda DPSC, whose chairman has been directed to conduct a thorough probe and submit

a detailed report.

The controversy is not confined to school-level education. Allegations of similar malpractice have surfaced in higher education institutions, including Calcutta University. Complaints have reportedly been lodged against 16 students who allegedly secured admission to PhD and BA LLB programmes using forged caste certificates. The university has forwarded their documents for verification. Meanwhile, the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) was earlier approached regarding three individuals accused of obtaining jobs using fraudulent caste certificates. However, the commission found the details insufficient and has sought further clarification from the police before initiating its inquiry.