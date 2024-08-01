State announces major IAS reshuffle

Kolkata: In a reshuffle in IAS ranks, Manish Jain, Principal Secretary (PS) of State Education department has been posted as PS of North Bengal Development department while Binod Kumar has been posted in his place.



Kumar has been serving as PS in Urban Development and Municipal Affairs ( UD & MA ) department.

Ghulam Ali Ansari who has been acting as Secretary in Madrash Education and Minority Affairs department has replaced Kumar as Secretary of UD& MA department while P.B Salim, Chairman and MD of West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd will hold the additional charge of Madrasah Education and Minority Affairs department.

Amit Ray Chowdhury, senior Special Secretary of Food and Supplies department has been shifted as Special Secretary in state Higher Education department while Siladitya Basu Ray posted as Senior Special Secretary in Higher Education department has been posted to Public Enterprise and Industrial Reconstruction ( PE & IR ) department.

Joyoshi Dasgupta, OSD in PAR department has been made Special Secretary of Technical Education department while Vijay Bharti, PS of PE & IR has been made PS of GTA. Soumya Purkait holding the post of PS GTA has been posted as Senior Special Secretary in State Gazeteers.