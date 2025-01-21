State announces hike in pay of teachers from February

Kolkata: The state government has announced an increase in the remuneration for Shishu Siksha Kendras (SSK) and Madhyamik Siksha Kendras (MSK) teachers, effective from February 2025.

In a communication issued by the mission director of the Paschim Banga Rajya Shishu Shiksha Mission to the additional executive officers of Zilla and Mahakuma Parishads across all districts, it was confirmed that the honorarium for SSK and MSK teachers would see a 3 per cent increase.

As a result, the honorarium for sahayaks and sahayikas will rise from Rs 11,255 to Rs 11,593. The remuneration for Mukhya sahayaks and sahayikas will increase from Rs 11,638 to Rs 11,987. For samprasaraks and samprasarikas, the honorarium will grow from Rs 14,632 to Rs 15,071, while Mukhya samprasaraks and samprasarikas will receive Rs 16,231, up from Rs 15,758.

This increment follows the guidelines of a memorandum issued by the School Education department on February 12, 2021, which mandated an annual 3 per cent increase in remuneration for these teachers. District authorities have been instructed to implement the enhanced pay structure from February 2025.