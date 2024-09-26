State announces categories for ‘Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman’

Kolkata: Minister of State for Information and Cultural Affairs department Indranil Sen on Wednesday announced the different categories in which ‘Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman’ 2024 will be awarded to various Puja committees in Bengal and abroad.



The minister informed that the Red Road Carnival, a special procession for Durga Puja, will be held on October 15.

“Like previous years, tourists from other states as well as abroad are coming to Kolkata during the Puja and will be witnessing the carnival. The Red Road has become a tourism destination, thanks to the Carnival, a brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” he said. The state introduced the ‘Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman’ in 2013. Like past years, this year too ‘Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman- 2024’ has been taken up to select pujas in Kolkata and its surrounding areas as well as other districts. In Kolkata and adjoining areas like Kolkata Municipal Corporation, South Dum Dum Municipality, Baranagar Municipality and Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, it will be awarded in categories, including idol, mandap, idea, lighting, eco-friendly, social conscious, ‘dhakeshri’ and branding, amongst others. In districts, the awards will be for categories, including Puja, idol, mandap and social awareness campaign.

Meanwhile, pujas outside the state will be awarded for the best Puja category based on online application.

Eminent people from various sectors will serve as the jury for the award in and around Kolkata. The results will be declared on the day of Mahasasthi. The Puja committees intending to take part should submit their applications by September 30.

Last year, there were 1250 applications from Kolkata and its adjoining areas and 104 Puja committees were awarded in different categories.

The forms will be available from the Kolkata Information Centre and in the case of Puja committees in districts it will be made available from the office of District/Sub Divisional Information and Culture Officer.