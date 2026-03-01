State announces ad-hoc bonus for staff

Kolkata: The state government has announced an ad-hoc bonus for its employees. Compared to last year, the state government has raised the upper salary limit by Rs 2,000 and stated that employees drawing a revised monthly salary of up to Rs 46,000 will be eligible for the bonus in the current financial year.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Department, state employees who are not covered under the “Productivity Linked Bonus Scheme” and whose revised monthly salary does not exceed Rs 46,000 as on March 31, 2026, will receive a bonus of Rs 7,400 per age.

“The upper eligibility ceiling of Rs 46,000 per month, as on 31st March, 2026 will be applicable irrespective of whether the emoluments are drawn in the pre-revised or revised structure of pay or on fixed/consolidated contract,” states the notification.

Contractual staff and employees with at least six months of service will also be eligible, subject to conditions. The bonus will be paid as per the 2019 West Bengal Services (Revision of Pay and Allowance) Rules, excluding allowances like HRA, medical reimbursement and subsidies from eligibility calculations.

As a result, several lakh state government employees are expected to benefit. Muslims will receive the bonus ahead of Eid, while Hindus will get it before Durga Puja.