State announces ad-hoc bonus for eligible employees

Kolkata: The state government employees who are not covered by any of the productivity-linked Bonus Scheme and whose revised emoluments did not exceed Rs 44,000 per month as of, March 31, 2025, will be entitled to an ad-hoc bonus for the accounting year 2024-2025 at the rate of Rs 6,800 per head.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the state Finance department on Tuesday.

The Group A employees of the state government will not be entitled to this bonus. The Group B and Group C employees whose existing salaries have exceeded Rs 42,000 per month due to their experience or long tenure of work will not be admissible for this ad-hoc bonus.

The Muslim employees will get this bonus before the Id festival while the Hindus will receive the same before Durga Puja. During the tenure of the erstwhile Left government, the bonus was Rs 2000 which was increased to Rs 2100 by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee soon after assuming power in 2011. Through a gradual increase, the bonus amount was raised to Rs 4,800 in 2022.

In 2023 it was further hiked to Rs 5300. Banerjee has already announced a 4 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance in the state Budget.

From now on, a festive advance of Rs 20,000 can be taken by the government employees without any interest. Employees whose salary exceeds Rs 44,000 per month but is less than Rs 52,000 as of March 31, 2025, can apply for this benefit.