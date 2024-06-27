State announces a half day on July 1

Kolkata: The state government has announced a half day on July 1, to commemorate the occasion of Doctor’s Day, which happens to be the birthday of the second Chief Minister of Bengal Late Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.



All government offices will be closed at 2.00 pm on Monday (July 1). The state Finance department issued a notification in this regard.

On June 29, 2020, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a State Holiday on July 1 which is Doctors’ Day as a mark of gratitude towards frontline workers, including doctors and nurses, who were fighting against COVID-19 keeping their lives at stake. Banerjee had also requested the Centre

to declare it as a

national holiday.