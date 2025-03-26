State allows emergency procurement as rural hosps run out of anti-rabies vaccine

Kolkata: With various rural hospitals in the districts having exhausted their stock of anti-rabies injections, the state Health department has given permission to them to procure vaccines on an emergency basis.

Even many of the rural hospitals in several districts were referring patients to the Beliaghata ID hospital as they had run out of their anti rabies vaccine stock.

As a result the patients from the far off places were coming down to Beliaghata ID hospital for getting vaccinated.

As a result, the Beliaghata ID hospital often sees a long queue of patients who are requiring anti-rabies injection.

It was also learnt that some of the medical colleges in the districts are also running out of stock. Several hospitals in North 24-Parganas’ Habra, Ashokenagar, Madhyamgram or in South 24-Parganas’ Canning, Bhangar have exhausted their stock of anti-rabies vaccine.

Therefore, the people from several parts were coming to the city to avail anti-rabies vaccine. Four doses are normally administered on a patient in such cases.

Patients from several districts including North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah have alleged that they have received one dose as the primary Health centers have exhausted their stock while some have managed to receive two doses out of four.