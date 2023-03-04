State allows bike-taxis to operate in 5 dists instead of three

Kolkata: The state Transport department has issued an official notification allowing the bike-taxis to operate in five districts instead of the existing three. The state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty had earlier hinted about the same after a meeting with online cab operators.



According to the notification issued on March 2, the permit will be for “contract carriage”. The application for the same will be made to the Regional Transport Authority of the regions in which majority if the proposed route lies. The bike-taxis will be allowed in five adjacent and interconnected districts.

According to the state Transport department, they will be given licences in Kolkata, Howrah and Bidhannagar. According to a Transport official, the department had given the service providers an opportunity to register the bikes under commercial licensing but for the longest it was not carried out. This time the department is strict with the bike-taxi operations. They have asked the police to keep a lookout for bike-taxis with private number plates.

Camps are going to be held for bike taxis in Regional Transport Offices (RTO) across the state to give the bike owners an opportunity for commercial registration, Chakbraborty had stated after conducting a meeting with online cab operators.