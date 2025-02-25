State allows 30% use of uncultivated tea garden land for industries

Siliguri: In a significant policy shift, the state government has amended regulations to allow 30 per cent of uncultivated land within tea gardens to be used for alternative industries, doubling the previous limit of 15 per cent. The decision has received mixed reactions in North Bengal, with strong opposition from trade unions in Darjeeling Hills and some tea garden owners, while stakeholders in Terai and Dooars have welcomed the initiative. The state BJP and BJP-backed tea workers’ organisations have threatened a large-scale protest against the amendment.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced the decision during the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in Kolkata on February 5. Within a week, the government issued a gazette notification on February 11, outlining specific areas where the above specified land could be used for different activities including setting up of universities, hospitals, banks, post offices, wellness centers, profitable agriculture, fruit and flower cultivation, exhibition centres, cafes and restaurants. The guidelines explicitly prohibit the establishment of large industries. Additionally, the directive mandates that 80 per cent of employment opportunities in these new ventures be reserved for tea garden workers, with strict administrative oversight. Environmental considerations have also been highlighted.

The decision has been met with fierce opposition from the Joint Forum, a coalition of around 30 tea trade unions. Convener Ziaul Alam strongly criticised the move, stating: “This decision will severely impact the tea industry and the livelihoods of workers.

The Chief Minister has ignored the plight of tea garden workers and we will launch a large-scale protest against this policy.”

Saman Pathak, a member of the Joint Forum and district secretary of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), echoed similar concerns, saying: “Workers have already demonstrated their opposition by wearing black badges at work. We are strategising our next steps and preparing for a larger movement against this decision.”

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Shuvendu Adhikari condemned the policy at a public meeting in Alipurduar on Sunday. He warned of a mass agitation, stating: “If the government does not withdraw this amendment, lakhs of tea garden workers will march towards Uttarkanya in Siliguri and stage a seven-day protest after the Higher Secondary examinations.”

On the other hand, many tea plantation owners have expressed support for the amendment, viewing it as a much-needed reform. Chinmay Dhar, North Bengal Chairman of the Tea Association of India, said: “This is a progressive step. Utilising unused land for other profitable ventures can improve the financial health of tea gardens while creating new employment opportunities.”

Amitangshu Chakraborty, North Bengal Convenor of the Consultative Committee of Planters Association (CCPA), stated: “We have received the notification and circulated it among our members. Planters with unutilised land are now free to develop industries within the permitted 30 per cent limit, as per

government guidelines.”

Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik defended the state government’s move, dismissing the opposition’s concerns. “The Opposition is misleading the people. Over the past 14 years, no tea garden has lost land due to industrial projects. The guidelines clearly state that only non-cultivable land can be used for tourism and other industries. This will ensure better land utilisation and generate employment,” he said.