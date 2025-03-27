State allots Rs 18.85 crore to Raiganj Univ for infra purposes

Raiganj: The State Higher Education department has sanctioned Rs 18.85 crore to Raiganj University in Uttar Dinajpur district to complete essential infrastructure for its ten-storied academic building. This funding will facilitate electrification, water supply, fire-fighting systems and lift installations ahead of the building’s inauguration.

Raiganj University, established in 2015, initially operated from the renovated premises of the former Raiganj College. Approximately two years ago, construction of the new academic building commenced with a Rs 46 crore allocation from the state government. However, the building remained unused due to the absence of critical facilities such as electricity, water supply, fire safety measures and elevators. The COVID-19 pandemic further delayed construction, leading the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC), the project’s construction agency, to request additional funds to address these setbacks.

Raiganj MLA Krishna Kalyani advocated for the completion of the building’s infrastructure by appealing to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for additional funding. Subsequently, the Higher Education Department approved the Rs 18.85 crore allocation.

Durlav Sarkar, Registrar of Raiganj University, stated: “The state Education department has allotted more than Rs 18 crore to develop infrastructure, including power installation, water arrangement, introducing fire-fighting measures and lift installation.

We will soon commence infrastructure development with this fund, paving the way for the inauguration of the new academic building.”