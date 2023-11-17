State allots Rs 18.2 cr fund under Bhabishyat Credit Card scheme

Raiganj: The state government has given a lot of impetus to employment generation through Micro, Small and Medium (MSME) industries in different districts. As part of this programme, the officials of District Industries Centre of North Dinajpur district have initiated a move to provide a maximum amount of Rs 5,00,000 loan to each beneficiary through Bhabishyat Credit Card Scheme.



This scheme aims to promote self-employment opportunities for the youth. In the 2023-24 fiscal, the district has a target of providing loans to 8000 beneficiaries. In the last seven months, more than 8000 applications have been received under this scheme.

The state government has already allotted Rs 18.2 crore fund under Bhabishyat Credit Card scheme in North Dinajpur district. Beneficiaries will get a 10 per cent subsidy under this scheme. Loans can be disbursed without the need for a guarantor as the state government will act as a guarantor under this scheme.

Already loans with subsidies for around 250 projects have been disbursed. Most of the beneficiaries are willing to set up grocery shops, tailoring, animal rearing and sweet meat shops.

Plaban Sarkar, General Manager of DIC Raiganj said: “Since April 2023, application against Bhabishyat Credit Card loan has been received in the office of Block Development Officer for the residents living in rural belt and the office of Sub Divisional Officer for urban areas. Till date more than 8000 applications have been received in the district. The bank officials are also extending cooperation to the beneficiaries. We expect that such loans will create a great scope of employment.”