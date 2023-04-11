State allots Rs 16 crore to build critical care block at Alipurduar Dist Hospital

alipurduar: The state government has allocated Rs 16 crore for the construction of a three-storeyed critical care block at the Alipurduar District Hospital to treat complex diseases. Along with the ongoing construction of a 100-bed four-storeyed COVID-19 ward building, the critical care block is set to be built soon.



Engineers from the West Bengal Medical Services Cell visited the hospital to inspect the land for the construction of the critical care block. Paritosh Mandal, Superintendent of Alipurduar District Hospital, was also present during the inspection.

An old abandoned three-storied building will be demolished to make way for the critical care block. However, the number of beds in the block has not been finalised yet.

Paritosh Mandal, the Superintendent of the district hospital, said: ‘’Rs 16 crore has been allocated for the construction of the critical care block. The three-story building plan and land site plan have not been prepared yet. The construction of the critical care block will begin once permission to demolish an old building is granted. The alternative site has also been identified for the construction of the critical care block. The work on that critical care block will start as soon as these issues are resolved.”

Mandal added that the critical care block will house critical treatment units like the ICU, critical care unit, and dialysis unit under the same roof making it more convenient for patients and healthcare providers.

The hospital already operates an ICU, critical care unit, burn unit, and dialysis unit, and having all these critical departments under the same roof will make it hassle-free for patients and their families.