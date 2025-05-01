State allots over Rs 17L to clean hosp premises

Siliguri: With the aim of improving hygiene and sanitation at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH), the state Health department has sanctioned more than Rs 17 lakh for a cleaning initiative. The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is set to begin the

clean-up operation within the coming week.

Gautam Deb, who has been given the responsibility to manage the Rogi Kalyan Samity of NBMCH, said: “As the campus is huge, we need more manpower to maintain cleanliness. The government has approved the necessary funds and the work will commence soon.” The cleaning will be carried out daily, although the current plan allows for only one session per day. NBMCH has been grappling with severe waste management issues for years. The accumulation of both general and medical waste has been a persistent problem, creating serious hygiene concerns for patients, staff and visitors alike. While a private agency is responsible for managing medical waste, the collection of general waste falls under the jurisdiction of the local authority. However, complications arise because NBMCH falls under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad area, meaning SMC is not officially responsible for waste collection there. However, SMC intervened in the past and carried out cleaning operations on the premises.

Sanjay Mallick, Superintendent of NBMCH, said: “Sometimes, people even dump garbage inside the hospital compound from outside, which is completely unacceptable. We urge the public to cooperate with us,” he said. Mallick further stated that efforts are underway to introduce a system for processing general waste and converting it into biogas.